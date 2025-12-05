Carlyle Group Inc (CG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.04

As on Thursday, Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.91% to $56.3, before settling in for the price of $55.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CG posted a 52-week range of $33.02-$69.85.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -0.31% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $360.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $262.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.54.

Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Carlyle Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.20%, in contrast to 65.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel sold 202,606 shares at the rate of 64.23, making the entire transaction reach 13,013,879 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 753,255. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11 ’25, Company’s General Counsel sold 97,394 for 62.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,074,464. This particular insider is now the holder of 955,861 in total.

Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year. Carlyle Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carlyle Group Inc (CG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.33, and its Beta score is 2.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.88.

In the same vein, CG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.80, a figure that is expected to reach 1.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carlyle Group Inc (CG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Carlyle Group Inc, CG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.9 million was lower the volume of 2.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.02% While, its Average True Range was 68.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Carlyle Group Inc (CG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.64 that was lower than 1.83 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.