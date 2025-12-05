Carmax Inc (KMX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.29

Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.31% at $38.9, before settling in for the price of $39.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KMX posted a 52-week range of $30.26-$91.25.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -9.64% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.64%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -14.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.91.

Carmax Inc (KMX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. Carmax Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.53%, in contrast to 102.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 02 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 10,816 shares at the rate of 46.21, making the entire transaction reach 499,807 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,690. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 02 ’25, Company’s Director bought 2,000 for 45.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 91,140. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,330 in total.

Carmax Inc (KMX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year. Carmax Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -14.52% and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in the upcoming year.

Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carmax Inc (KMX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.43, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.34.

In the same vein, KMX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.92 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carmax Inc (KMX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.59 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.37% While, its Average True Range was 61.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Carmax Inc (KMX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.50 that was lower than 1.62 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.