CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) is -4.96% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on Thursday, CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.19% to $80.23, before settling in for the price of $79.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CF posted a 52-week range of $67.34-$104.45.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 24.82%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.82%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $157.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $84.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $85.07.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry. CF Industries Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.79%, in contrast to 104.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 20 ’25, this organization’s EVP and Chief Admin. Officer sold 10,000 shares at the rate of 100.23, making the entire transaction reach 1,002,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 87,923.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.09 per share during the current fiscal year. CF Industries Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.68% and is forecasted to reach 7.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.82% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.67, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.30.

In the same vein, CF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.30, a figure that is expected to reach 2.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CF Industries Holdings Inc, CF], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.38 million was lower the volume of 2.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.64% While, its Average True Range was 49.98.

Raw Stochastic average of CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.89 that was lower than 2.15 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.