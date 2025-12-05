CME Group Inc (CME) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.28

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.42% at $273.19, before settling in for the price of $274.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CME posted a 52-week range of $224.62-$290.79.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.36%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $359.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $359.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $98.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $271.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $269.89.

CME Group Inc (CME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. CME Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.43%, in contrast to 91.14% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20 ’25, this organization’s Sr MD Gl Hd Commodities Mkts sold 7,200 shares at the rate of 275.67, making the entire transaction reach 1,984,798 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,022.

CME Group Inc (CME) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.9 per share during the current fiscal year. CME Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.52% and is forecasted to reach 11.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.36% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CME Group Inc (CME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.48, and its Beta score is 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.12.

In the same vein, CME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.32, a figure that is expected to reach 2.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CME Group Inc (CME)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.74 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.2 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.78% While, its Average True Range was 42.21.

Raw Stochastic average of CME Group Inc (CME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.06% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.54 that was higher than 4.92 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.