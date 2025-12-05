CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) last month performance of 18.20% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on Thursday, CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) started slowly as it slid -1.00% to $18.83, before settling in for the price of $19.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COMM posted a 52-week range of $2.94-$20.10.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 20.01% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5566.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $221.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $212.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.37.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. CommScope Holding Company Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.03%, in contrast to 92.37% institutional ownership.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year. CommScope Holding Company Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5566.67% and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in the upcoming year.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.58.

In the same vein, COMM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [CommScope Holding Company Inc, COMM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.99 million was lower the volume of 5.78 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.61% While, its Average True Range was 59.13.

Raw Stochastic average of CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.87 that was higher than 0.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.