Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.44

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) flaunted slowness of -0.04% at $138.03, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $138.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, STZ posted a 52-week range of $126.45-$245.31.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -48.41% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.41%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $175.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $152.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $24.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $135.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $162.84.

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Constellation Brands Inc industry. Constellation Brands Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.14%, in contrast to 83.19% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 21 ’25, this organization’s EVP & Chief Legal Officer sold 821 shares at the rate of 169.00, making the entire transaction reach 138,749 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,438.

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.98 per share during the current fiscal year. Constellation Brands Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.58% and is forecasted to reach 12.42 in the upcoming year.

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Constellation Brands Inc (STZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.15, and its Beta score is 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.00.

In the same vein, STZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.85, a figure that is expected to reach 2.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Constellation Brands Inc, STZ]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.5 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.34% While, its Average True Range was 69.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.87 that was lower than 3.35 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.