Cooper Companies, Inc (COO) volume hits 5.04 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) set off with pace as it heaved 1.38% to $77.03, before settling in for the price of $75.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COO posted a 52-week range of $61.78-$106.63.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.45%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.45%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $198.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $197.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $71.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.92.

Cooper Companies, Inc (COO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Cooper Companies, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.65%, in contrast to 104.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 29 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 68.39, making the entire transaction reach 136,780 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,777. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 05 ’25, Company’s President & CEO bought 10,000 for 68.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 683,900. This particular insider is now the holder of 226,151 in total.

Cooper Companies, Inc (COO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year. Cooper Companies, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.18% and is forecasted to reach 4.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.45% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cooper Companies, Inc (COO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $37.92, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.18.

In the same vein, COO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.03, a figure that is expected to reach 1.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cooper Companies, Inc (COO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cooper Companies, Inc, COO]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.63 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.41 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.28% While, its Average True Range was 64.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Cooper Companies, Inc (COO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.96 that was higher than 1.75 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.