Core & Main Inc (CNM) recent quarterly performance of -25.53% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.24% to $49.88, before settling in for the price of $50.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNM posted a 52-week range of $43.17-$67.18.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 52.59%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.59%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $190.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $189.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $50.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $54.38.

Core & Main Inc (CNM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Industrial Distribution industry. Core & Main Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.23%, in contrast to 113.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 18 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 64.08, making the entire transaction reach 6,408,210 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,847. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 22 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,000 for 64.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 322,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,555 in total.

Core & Main Inc (CNM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year. Core & Main Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 52.59% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Core & Main Inc (CNM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.21, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.39.

In the same vein, CNM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Core & Main Inc (CNM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Core & Main Inc, CNM]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.16 million was inferior to the volume of 2.21 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.44% While, its Average True Range was 62.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Core & Main Inc (CNM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.58 that was higher than 1.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.