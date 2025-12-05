Costar Group, Inc (CSGP) is predicted to post EPS of 0.27 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Costar Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CSGP) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.20% at $68.19, before settling in for the price of $69.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSGP posted a 52-week range of $63.82-$97.43.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -16.93%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.93%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $424.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $418.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $80.03.

Costar Group, Inc (CSGP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. Costar Group, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.25%, in contrast to 99.97% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,250 shares at the rate of 68.68, making the entire transaction reach 154,530 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,231. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 13 ’25, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,841 for 68.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 126,642. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,211 in total.

Costar Group, Inc (CSGP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year. Costar Group, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.47% and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.93% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Costar Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CSGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Costar Group, Inc (CSGP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1326.65, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 104.48.

In the same vein, CSGP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Costar Group, Inc (CSGP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Costar Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CSGP), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.55 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.04% While, its Average True Range was 47.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Costar Group, Inc (CSGP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.45 that was lower than 1.93 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.