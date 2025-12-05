Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.78 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.86% to $895.85, before settling in for the price of $922.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COST posted a 52-week range of $871.71-$1078.23.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.09%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $443.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $442.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $397.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $920.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $962.02.

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry. Costco Wholesale Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 69.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07 ’25, this organization’s Executive Vice President sold 2,400 shares at the rate of 930.13, making the entire transaction reach 2,232,312 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,000.

Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.5 per share during the current fiscal year. Costco Wholesale Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.08% and is forecasted to reach 22.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.09% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Costco Wholesale Corp (COST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.20, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.66.

In the same vein, COST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 18.21, a figure that is expected to reach 4.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 22.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Going through the that latest performance of [Costco Wholesale Corp, COST]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.22 million was inferior to the volume of 2.28 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.77% While, its Average True Range was 40.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 39.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 15.80 that was higher than 13.75 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.