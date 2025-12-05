Crown Castle Inc (CCI) EPS is poised to hit 0.54 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Thursday, Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.32% to $88.61, before settling in for the price of $88.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCI posted a 52-week range of $84.20-$115.76.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 109.97%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $435.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $434.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $93.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $98.97.

Crown Castle Inc (CCI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Crown Castle Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.28%, in contrast to 98.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 28 ’25, this organization’s EVP & COO – Fiber sold 1,065 shares at the rate of 93.98, making the entire transaction reach 100,094 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,818.

Crown Castle Inc (CCI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year. Crown Castle Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 109.97% and is forecasted to reach 2.93 in the upcoming year.

Crown Castle Inc (NYSE: CCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crown Castle Inc (CCI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.97. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.33.

In the same vein, CCI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.61, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Crown Castle Inc (CCI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Crown Castle Inc, CCI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.61 million was lower the volume of 3.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.09% While, its Average True Range was 39.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Crown Castle Inc (CCI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.07%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.75 that was lower than 2.05 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.