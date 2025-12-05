Cushman & Wakefield Ltd (CWK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.48

Cushman & Wakefield Ltd (NYSE: CWK) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -2.33% at $15.94, before settling in for the price of $16.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CWK posted a 52-week range of $7.64-$17.33.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 262.58%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 262.58%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.59%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $231.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $230.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.75.

Cushman & Wakefield Ltd (CWK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. Cushman & Wakefield Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 95.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 05 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 6,800 shares at the rate of 16.02, making the entire transaction reach 108,936 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 46,498.

Cushman & Wakefield Ltd (CWK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year. Cushman & Wakefield Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.59% and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 28.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 262.58% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cushman & Wakefield Ltd (NYSE: CWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cushman & Wakefield Ltd (CWK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.71, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.19.

In the same vein, CWK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.95, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cushman & Wakefield Ltd (CWK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cushman & Wakefield Ltd (NYSE: CWK), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.59 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.05 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.02% While, its Average True Range was 47.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Cushman & Wakefield Ltd (CWK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 53.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.61 that was higher than 0.48 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.