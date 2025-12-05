Datadog Inc (DDOG) EPS growth this year is 10.98%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on Thursday, Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) started slowly as it slid -1.82% to $153.0, before settling in for the price of $155.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DDOG posted a 52-week range of $81.63-$201.69.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $325.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $317.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $53.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $162.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $131.31.

Datadog Inc (DDOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Datadog Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.32%, in contrast to 82.28% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02 ’25, this organization’s Chief People Officer sold 2,554 shares at the rate of 158.60, making the entire transaction reach 405,061 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 77,426. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02 ’25, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 6,715 for 158.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,064,989. This particular insider is now the holder of 199,394 in total.

Datadog Inc (DDOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year. Datadog Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.98% and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in the upcoming year.

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Datadog Inc (DDOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $518.29, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 57.09.

In the same vein, DDOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Datadog Inc, DDOG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.84 million was lower the volume of 5.48 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.77% While, its Average True Range was 28.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Datadog Inc (DDOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.79%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.92 that was higher than 5.12 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.