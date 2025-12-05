DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) plunge -0.18% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) flaunted slowness of -0.57% at $11.27, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $11.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XRAY posted a 52-week range of $9.85-$20.59.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $199.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.30.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the DENTSPLY Sirona Inc industry. DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.69%, in contrast to 105.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 9,337 shares at the rate of 10.71, making the entire transaction reach 99,999 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 57,343. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03 ’25, Company’s Director bought 15,142 for 16.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 249,994. This particular insider is now the holder of 81,971 in total.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year. DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.17% and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in the upcoming year.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.11.

In the same vein, XRAY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [DENTSPLY Sirona Inc, XRAY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.13 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.27% While, its Average True Range was 54.18.

Raw Stochastic average of DENTSPLY Sirona Inc (XRAY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.33 that was lower than 0.42 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.