Dexcom Inc (DXCM) is 1.77% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) set off with pace as it heaved 0.62% to $65.25, before settling in for the price of $64.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DXCM posted a 52-week range of $54.11-$93.25.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 39.06% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.06%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.66%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $390.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $384.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $75.17.

Dexcom Inc (DXCM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Dexcom Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.46%, in contrast to 95.99% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,906 shares at the rate of 59.05, making the entire transaction reach 171,599 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,088.

Dexcom Inc (DXCM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year. Dexcom Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.66% and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 39.06% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dexcom Inc (DXCM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.32, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.97.

In the same vein, DXCM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dexcom Inc (DXCM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Dexcom Inc, DXCM]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.89 million was inferior to the volume of 4.61 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.29% While, its Average True Range was 67.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Dexcom Inc (DXCM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.88 that was lower than 2.31 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.