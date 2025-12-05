Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.69: Right on the Precipice

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 3.46% at $5.08, before settling in for the price of $4.91 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, APPS posted a 52-week range of $1.40-$8.28.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -22.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.82 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $569.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.69.

Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Digital Turbine Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.78%, in contrast to 58.78% institutional ownership.

Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year. Digital Turbine Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -22.86% and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in the upcoming year.

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Digital Turbine Inc (APPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.08. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.20.

In the same vein, APPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.95 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.44% While, its Average True Range was 52.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.31 that was lower than 0.37 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.