DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $34.32: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) set off with pace as it heaved 0.78% to $46.25, before settling in for the price of $45.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOCN posted a 52-week range of $25.45-$52.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $41.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.32.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.82%, in contrast to 72.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 03 ’25, this organization’s Chief Product & Tech Officer sold 13,010 shares at the rate of 31.87, making the entire transaction reach 414,629 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 269,465.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.53% and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in the upcoming year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE: DOCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.77, and its Beta score is 1.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.33.

In the same vein, DOCN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)

Going through the that latest performance of [DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, DOCN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.97 million was inferior to the volume of 2.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.15% While, its Average True Range was 60.33.

Raw Stochastic average of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.33 that was higher than 1.90 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.