DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) average volume reaches $7.59M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) set off with pace as it heaved 0.40% to $39.82, before settling in for the price of $39.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DD posted a 52-week range of $22.49-$41.23.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 20.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $418.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $417.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.54.

DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. DuPont de Nemours Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.34%, in contrast to 75.85% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28 ’25, this organization’s SVP & General Counsel sold 6,005 shares at the rate of 39.79, making the entire transaction reach 238,939 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 112,101. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 28 ’25, Company’s CEO sold 9,011 for 39.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 355,574. This particular insider is now the holder of 288,326 in total.

DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year. DuPont de Nemours Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.41% and is forecasted to reach 2.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.21.

In the same vein, DD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Going through the that latest performance of [DuPont de Nemours Inc, DD]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.15 million was inferior to the volume of 7.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.89% While, its Average True Range was 62.93.

Raw Stochastic average of DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.04 that was higher than 0.84 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.