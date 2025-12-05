Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) PE Ratio stood at $9.38: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on Thursday, Dynex Capital, Inc (NYSE: DX) started slowly as it slid -0.07% to $13.88, before settling in for the price of $13.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DX posted a 52-week range of $10.79-$14.52.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 417.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $145.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $145.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.28, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.79.

Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Dynex Capital, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.99%, in contrast to 45.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 26 ’25, this organization’s Co-CEO and President bought 4,260 shares at the rate of 12.16, making the entire transaction reach 51,784 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 407,338. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 26 ’25, Company’s CFO and COO bought 4,200 for 12.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,904. This particular insider is now the holder of 120,857 in total.

Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year. Dynex Capital, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 417.09% and is forecasted to reach 1.69 in the upcoming year.

Dynex Capital, Inc (NYSE: DX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dynex Capital, Inc (DX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.38, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.75.

In the same vein, DX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dynex Capital, Inc (DX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dynex Capital, Inc, DX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.61 million was lower the volume of 4.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.52% While, its Average True Range was 63.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.95%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 79.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.18 that was lower than 0.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.