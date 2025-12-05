Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.33 million

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.00% to $338.93, before settling in for the price of $335.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETN posted a 52-week range of $231.85-$399.56.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 12.57%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.57%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.04%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $388.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $387.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $131.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $364.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $336.11.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Eaton Corporation plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 84.77% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 200 shares at the rate of 339.89, making the entire transaction reach 67,978 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 400. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 31 ’25, Company’s Director bought 100 for 384.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 38,434. This particular insider is now the holder of 200 in total.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.1 per share during the current fiscal year. Eaton Corporation plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.04% and is forecasted to reach 13.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.57% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eaton Corporation plc (ETN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.79. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.90, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.63.

In the same vein, ETN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.00, a figure that is expected to reach 3.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)

[Eaton Corporation plc, ETN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.63% While, its Average True Range was 43.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.27 that was higher than 9.30 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.