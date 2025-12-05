Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.80

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -7.92% to $4.07, before settling in for the price of $4.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EKSO posted a 52-week range of $2.73-$14.97.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 25.99%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.99%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 74.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.81 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.91.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.70%, in contrast to 10.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 11,288 shares at the rate of 4.80, making the entire transaction reach 54,182 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,009. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10 ’25, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 9,723 for 4.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 46,670. This particular insider is now the holder of 27,211 in total.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 74.17% and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 80.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.99% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.94.

In the same vein, EKSO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO)

[Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc, EKSO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.72% While, its Average True Range was 36.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 39.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.40 that was higher than 0.36 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.