Element Solutions Inc (ESI) last month volatility was 3.40%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.23% to $26.27, before settling in for the price of $25.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ESI posted a 52-week range of $16.77-$28.27.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 23.87%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.87%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.04%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $226.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.01.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Element Solutions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.57%, in contrast to 100.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 05 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 292,000 shares at the rate of 27.00, making the entire transaction reach 7,884,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 306,880.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year. Element Solutions Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.04% and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.87% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Element Solutions Inc (ESI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.62, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.37.

In the same vein, ESI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.99, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

[Element Solutions Inc, ESI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.93% While, its Average True Range was 57.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Element Solutions Inc (ESI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.85 that was higher than 0.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.