Elevance Health Inc (ELV) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.52

As on Thursday, Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.83% to $333.49, before settling in for the price of $330.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELV posted a 52-week range of $273.71-$458.75.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.81%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.81%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $222.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $221.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $74.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $333.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $359.04.

Elevance Health Inc (ELV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry. Elevance Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.29%, in contrast to 91.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,200 shares at the rate of 312.15, making the entire transaction reach 374,580 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,502. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 18 ’25, Company’s President and CEO bought 8,500 for 286.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,438,951. This particular insider is now the holder of 151,020 in total.

Elevance Health Inc (ELV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 10.86 per share during the current fiscal year. Elevance Health Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.21% and is forecasted to reach 27.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.81% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Elevance Health Inc (ELV). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.64, and its Beta score is 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.67.

In the same vein, ELV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 24.45, a figure that is expected to reach 3.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 27.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Elevance Health Inc (ELV)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Elevance Health Inc, ELV], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.45 million was lower the volume of 1.92 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.38% While, its Average True Range was 56.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Elevance Health Inc (ELV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 8.60 that was lower than 9.06 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.