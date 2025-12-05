Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) went up 1.49% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) established initial surge of 1.49% at $32.61, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $32.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPD posted a 52-week range of $27.77-$34.53.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 5.15% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.15%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.16 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.45 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $70.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.42, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.67.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Enterprise Products Partners L P industry. Enterprise Products Partners L P’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.13%, in contrast to 24.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 16,000 shares at the rate of 31.55, making the entire transaction reach 504,864 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 136,920. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 29 ’25, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 31.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 470,220. This particular insider is now the holder of 158,586 in total.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year. Enterprise Products Partners L P’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.41% and is forecasted to reach 2.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.15% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE: EPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.34, and its Beta score is 0.58. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.31.

In the same vein, EPD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Enterprise Products Partners L P, EPD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.5 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.19% While, its Average True Range was 62.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.55 that was higher than 0.43 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.