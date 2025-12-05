Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) last month performance of 3.76% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.68% to $61.61, before settling in for the price of $62.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EQR posted a 52-week range of $58.38-$75.86.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.69% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $380.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $377.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $66.30.

Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Equity Residential Properties Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 95.54% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 01 ’25, Company’s EVP & CHRO sold 1,007 for 70.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 71,044. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,746 in total.

Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year. Equity Residential Properties Trust’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.43 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -16.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.69% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.52, and its Beta score is 0.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.74.

In the same vein, EQR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Equity Residential Properties Trust, EQR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.97 million was inferior to the volume of 2.06 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.73% While, its Average True Range was 59.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.89%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.89 that was lower than 1.07 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.