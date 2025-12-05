Etsy Inc (ETSY) recent quarterly performance of -3.46% is not showing the real picture

Etsy Inc (NYSE: ETSY) flaunted slowness of -3.05% at $52.19, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $53.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETSY posted a 52-week range of $40.05-$76.51.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 25.24%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $97.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.86.

Etsy Inc (ETSY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Etsy Inc industry. Etsy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.29%, in contrast to 126.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 21,666 shares at the rate of 54.67, making the entire transaction reach 1,184,392 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 78,946.

Etsy Inc (ETSY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year. Etsy Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.43% and is forecasted to reach 2.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Etsy Inc (NYSE: ETSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Etsy Inc (ETSY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.49, and its Beta score is 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.11.

In the same vein, ETSY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Etsy Inc, ETSY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.97 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.91% While, its Average True Range was 32.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Etsy Inc (ETSY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.16 that was lower than 2.89 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.