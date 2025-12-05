Exelixis Inc (EXEL) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.06 million

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) established initial surge of 0.82% at $44.37, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $44.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXEL posted a 52-week range of $31.90-$49.62.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.55%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 64.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $268.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $259.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.81.

Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Exelixis Inc industry. Exelixis Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.16%, in contrast to 95.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 27,532 shares at the rate of 43.12, making the entire transaction reach 1,187,235 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,553,262. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 20 ’25, Company’s EVP, Commercial sold 34,187 for 41.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,431,757. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Exelixis Inc (EXEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year. Exelixis Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 64.54% and is forecasted to reach 3.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Exelixis Inc (EXEL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.68, and its Beta score is 0.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.26.

In the same vein, EXEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Exelixis Inc, EXEL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.94 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.83% While, its Average True Range was 67.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Exelixis Inc (EXEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.09 that was lower than 1.12 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.