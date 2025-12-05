Fedex Corp (FDX) last month volatility was 2.43%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) established initial surge of 1.33% at $274.05, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $270.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FDX posted a 52-week range of $194.29-$295.24.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 27.97%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.97%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.05%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $236.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $64.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $252.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $234.72.

Fedex Corp (FDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Fedex Corp industry. Fedex Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.51%, in contrast to 79.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 23 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 3,610 shares at the rate of 232.23, making the entire transaction reach 838,361 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,080.

Fedex Corp (FDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.2 per share during the current fiscal year. Fedex Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.05% and is forecasted to reach 20.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.97% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fedex Corp (NYSE: FDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fedex Corp (FDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.21. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.02, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.70.

In the same vein, FDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 17.11, a figure that is expected to reach 4.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 20.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fedex Corp (FDX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Fedex Corp, FDX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.94 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.22% While, its Average True Range was 64.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Fedex Corp (FDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.70 that was lower than 5.79 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.