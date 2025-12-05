Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) recent quarterly performance of -25.75% is not showing the real picture

As on Thursday, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) started slowly as it slid -2.04% to $64.95, before settling in for the price of $66.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FND posted a 52-week range of $55.11-$115.51.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 5.78%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.78%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $107.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $106.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.68, while the 200-day Moving Average is $76.85.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Home Improvement Retail industry. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.15%, in contrast to 113.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 03 ’25, this organization’s President bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 60.27, making the entire transaction reach 301,346 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 07 ’25, Company’s EVP & CIO sold 4,240 for 79.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 335,889. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,347 in total.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Earnings and Revenue Records

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.27% and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.78% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.48, and its Beta score is 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 306.29.

In the same vein, FND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, FND], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.05 million was lower the volume of 2.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.11% While, its Average True Range was 57.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 78.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.50 that was lower than 2.73 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.