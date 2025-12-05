Fox Corporation (FOXA) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.52

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 2.02% to $67.79, before settling in for the price of $66.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FOXA posted a 52-week range of $45.78-$67.33.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 24.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $209.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $206.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $62.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.99.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. Fox Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 53.59%, in contrast to 55.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21 ’25, this organization’s Chairman Emeritus sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 59.26, making the entire transaction reach 5,926,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,100,862.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year. Fox Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.23% and is forecasted to reach 5.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fox Corporation (FOXA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.03. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.26, and its Beta score is 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.62.

In the same vein, FOXA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fox Corporation (FOXA)

[Fox Corporation, FOXA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.98% While, its Average True Range was 73.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Fox Corporation (FOXA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.28 that was lower than 1.36 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.