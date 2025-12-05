Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) went up 0.56% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE: BEN) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.56% at $23.14, before settling in for the price of $23.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BEN posted a 52-week range of $16.25-$26.08.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -10.54% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.54%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $520.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $275.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.29.

Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. Franklin Resources, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.19%, in contrast to 46.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 50,000 shares at the rate of 21.20, making the entire transaction reach 1,060,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 90,137,677. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 50,000 for 21.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,074,475. This particular insider is now the holder of 90,087,677 in total.

Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year. Franklin Resources, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.73% and is forecasted to reach 2.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.54% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE: BEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.41, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.51.

In the same vein, BEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE: BEN), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.67 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.33% While, its Average True Range was 66.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.95%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.45 that was lower than 0.50 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.