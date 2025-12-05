Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.69

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.17% to $42.77, before settling in for the price of $43.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLPI posted a 52-week range of $42.26-$52.24.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of 9.62% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.24%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $283.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $271.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.20%, in contrast to 94.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 45.49, making the entire transaction reach 181,960 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 129,953.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.24% and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.62% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.37, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.14.

In the same vein, GLPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, GLPI]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.91 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.7 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.12% While, its Average True Range was 36.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.69 that was higher than 0.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.