GE Aerospace (GE) volume hits 4.1 million: A New Opening for Investors

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.17% to $291.86, before settling in for the price of $288.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GE posted a 52-week range of $159.36-$316.67.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 94.19% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 94.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 35.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.05 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.05 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $307.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $300.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $252.89.

GE Aerospace (GE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. GE Aerospace’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.25%, in contrast to 79.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 28 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 9,785 shares at the rate of 1021.93, making the entire transaction reach 10,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 184,946. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19 ’25, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 8,000 for 297.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,381,680. This particular insider is now the holder of 150,434 in total.

GE Aerospace (GE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year. GE Aerospace’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 35.11% and is forecasted to reach 7.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 94.19% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GE Aerospace (GE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.91, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.77.

In the same vein, GE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.50, a figure that is expected to reach 1.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GE Aerospace (GE)

[GE Aerospace, GE] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.88% While, its Average True Range was 43.43.

Raw Stochastic average of GE Aerospace (GE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.72 that was higher than 6.80 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.