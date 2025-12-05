Gen Digital Inc (GEN) is 0.83% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

As on Thursday, Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN) started slowly as it slid -0.48% to $27.06, before settling in for the price of $27.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEN posted a 52-week range of $22.74-$32.22.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 2.88% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.88%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.55%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $617.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $557.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.01.

Gen Digital Inc (GEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Gen Digital Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.56%, in contrast to 86.95% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 13 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 27.14, making the entire transaction reach 135,693 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,419. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 13 ’25, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 32.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 321,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,901 in total.

Gen Digital Inc (GEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year. Gen Digital Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.55% and is forecasted to reach 2.86 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.73% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.88% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gen Digital Inc (NASDAQ: GEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gen Digital Inc (GEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.61, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.84.

In the same vein, GEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.86 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gen Digital Inc (GEN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gen Digital Inc, GEN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.26 million was lower the volume of 4.1 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.27% While, its Average True Range was 60.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Gen Digital Inc (GEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.57 that was higher than 0.56 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.