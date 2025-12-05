Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG) surge 2.34% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE: GBTG) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.50% to $7.88, before settling in for the price of $8.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GBTG posted a 52-week range of $5.78-$9.59.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 179.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $525.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $206.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.24.

Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Travel Services industry. Global Business Travel Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 60.53%, in contrast to 35.46% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15 ’25, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 4,239 for 7.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,319. This particular insider is now the holder of 726,553 in total.

Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year. Global Business Travel Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 179.73% and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in the upcoming year.

Global Business Travel Group Inc (NYSE: GBTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $351.79, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.27.

In the same vein, GBTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG)

[Global Business Travel Group Inc, GBTG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.91% While, its Average True Range was 61.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Global Business Travel Group Inc (GBTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.23 that was lower than 0.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.