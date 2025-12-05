Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.46

As on Thursday, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.62% to $11.38, before settling in for the price of $11.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GO posted a 52-week range of $10.21-$20.08.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 16.03%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $98.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.41.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.76%, in contrast to 125.81% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Chief Purchasing Officer sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 12.53, making the entire transaction reach 313,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 116,923.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.09% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.03% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24.

In the same vein, GO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Grocery Outlet Holding Corp, GO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.39 million was lower the volume of 3.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.70% While, its Average True Range was 48.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.44 that was lower than 0.62 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.