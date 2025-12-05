Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) went down -2.17% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on Thursday, Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) started slowly as it slid -2.17% to $211.07, before settling in for the price of $215.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GWRE posted a 52-week range of $165.08-$272.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.01%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $229.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $218.83.

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Guidewire Software Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.68%, in contrast to 99.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s President sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 213.44, making the entire transaction reach 640,320 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 149,958. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,400 for 213.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 298,816. This particular insider is now the holder of 249,558 in total.

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year. Guidewire Software Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.01% and is forecasted to reach 3.88 in the upcoming year.

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $200.16, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 66.36.

In the same vein, GWRE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Guidewire Software Inc, GWRE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.08 million was better the volume of 0.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.08% While, its Average True Range was 37.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.53 that was higher than 5.88 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.