Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) latest performance of -2.64% is not what was on cards

As on Thursday, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) started slowly as it slid -2.64% to $62.95, before settling in for the price of $64.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HALO posted a 52-week range of $46.26-$79.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.10.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.16%, in contrast to 103.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 829 shares at the rate of 71.60, making the entire transaction reach 59,356 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,123. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01 ’25, Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 16,569 for 68.92, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,141,925. This particular insider is now the holder of 708,719 in total.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.74 per share during the current fiscal year. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.33% and is forecasted to reach 8.17 in the upcoming year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.23, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.29.

In the same vein, HALO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.76, a figure that is expected to reach 1.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, HALO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.46 million was better the volume of 2.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.54% While, its Average True Range was 25.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.54 that was higher than 1.94 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.