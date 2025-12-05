HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) 20 Days SMA touch -5.92%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE: DINO) flaunted slowness of -2.57% at $50.39, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $51.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DINO posted a 52-week range of $24.66-$56.58.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -27.69%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 399.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $170.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $42.71.

HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the HF Sinclair Corp industry. HF Sinclair Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.31%, in contrast to 83.38% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 05 ’25, this organization’s VP, CAO and Controller sold 314 shares at the rate of 53.28, making the entire transaction reach 16,730 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,609. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 01 ’25, Company’s EVP, Operations sold 11,000 for 42.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 467,830. This particular insider is now the holder of 39,591 in total.

HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year. HF Sinclair Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 399.15% and is forecasted to reach 4.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 70.56% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -27.69% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE: DINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for HF Sinclair Corp (DINO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.25, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.72.

In the same vein, DINO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.08, a figure that is expected to reach 1.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of HF Sinclair Corp (DINO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [HF Sinclair Corp, DINO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.7 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.30% While, its Average True Range was 31.86.

Raw Stochastic average of HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.69 that was higher than 1.48 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.