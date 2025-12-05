i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) volume hits 3.74 million: A New Opening for Investors

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 2.46% to $1.25, before settling in for the price of $1.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IAUX posted a 52-week range of $0.48-$1.23.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -117.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -117.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $816.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $728.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0096, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7479.

i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gold industry. i-80 Gold Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.82%, in contrast to 39.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 30,000 shares at the rate of 1.03, making the entire transaction reach 30,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 326,942. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17 ’25, Company’s SVP, General Counsel bought 5,000 for 1.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 263,200 in total.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.69.

In the same vein, IAUX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23.

Technical Analysis of i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX)

[i-80 Gold Corp, IAUX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.06% While, its Average True Range was 78.38.

Raw Stochastic average of i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 100.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0719 that was higher than 0.0511 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.