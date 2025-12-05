Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) is predicted to post EPS of 0.90 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.30% to $79.99, before settling in for the price of $79.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IR posted a 52-week range of $65.61-$104.73.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 22.01%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $395.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $394.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $78.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $80.25.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 104.76% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,477 shares at the rate of 80.63, making the entire transaction reach 119,086 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,153.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year. Ingersoll-Rand Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.11% and is forecasted to reach 3.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.01% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $59.34, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.29.

In the same vein, IR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR)

[Ingersoll-Rand Inc, IR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.48% While, its Average True Range was 62.86.

Raw Stochastic average of Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.77 that was lower than 2.00 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.