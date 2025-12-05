Inter & Co Inc (INTR) is predicted to post EPS of 0.17 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on Thursday, Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.12% to $9.14, before settling in for the price of $8.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INTR posted a 52-week range of $3.88-$10.22.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 107.84%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 107.84%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $323.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $237.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.43.

Inter & Co Inc (INTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Inter & Co Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.90%, in contrast to 21.52% institutional ownership.

Inter & Co Inc (INTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year. Inter & Co Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.85% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 38.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 107.84% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Inter & Co Inc (INTR). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.83, and its Beta score is 1.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.15.

In the same vein, INTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.49, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Inter & Co Inc (INTR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Inter & Co Inc, INTR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.87 million was lower the volume of 2.42 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.19% While, its Average True Range was 55.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Inter & Co Inc (INTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.29 that was higher than 0.26 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.