Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.24

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.52% at $65.95, before settling in for the price of $64.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IBKR posted a 52-week range of $32.82-$73.35.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Financial sector firm’s annual sales growth was 27.01%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $445.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $430.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $67.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.92.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Interactive Brokers Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.34%, in contrast to 86.69% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 29 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 10,645 shares at the rate of 69.00, making the entire transaction reach 734,505 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 198,704. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 27 ’25, Company’s Director sold 7,500 for 69.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 522,975. This particular insider is now the holder of 216,204 in total.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year. Interactive Brokers Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.39% and is forecasted to reach 2.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.01% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.77, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.08.

In the same vein, IBKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.97 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.59% While, its Average True Range was 54.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.30 that was higher than 2.10 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.