Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) last month volatility was 1.61%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.44% at $159.11, before settling in for the price of $156.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICE posted a 52-week range of $142.29-$189.35.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.92%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.92%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.88%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $570.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $566.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $90.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $155.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $170.10.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Financial Data & Stock Exchanges Industry. Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.67%, in contrast to 95.33% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 20 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,572 shares at the rate of 153.65, making the entire transaction reach 241,538 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,534. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19 ’25, Company’s General Counsel sold 1,770 for 152.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 269,960. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,212 in total.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year. Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.88% and is forecasted to reach 7.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.22% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 6.92% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.01. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.97, and its Beta score is 1.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.20.

In the same vein, ICE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.49, a figure that is expected to reach 1.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.12 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.20% While, its Average True Range was 66.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.47 that was lower than 2.62 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.