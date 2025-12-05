Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.28

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.04% to $81.81, before settling in for the price of $81.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IONS posted a 52-week range of $23.95-$83.09.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 24.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.26.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.94%, in contrast to 103.61% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 28,000 shares at the rate of 80.82, making the entire transaction reach 2,262,848 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,035.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 24.02% and is forecasted to reach -3.15 in the upcoming year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.70.

In the same vein, IONS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.71, a figure that is expected to reach -1.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

[Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, IONS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.49% While, its Average True Range was 69.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.67 that was higher than 2.02 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.