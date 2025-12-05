KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) plunge -2.38% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) established initial surge of 1.02% at $16.8, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $16.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BEKE posted a 52-week range of $15.39-$25.17.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.11 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.10 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.08.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the KE Holdings Inc ADR industry. KE Holdings Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.82%, in contrast to 18.05% institutional ownership.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year. KE Holdings Inc ADR’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in the upcoming year.

KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.61. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.21, and its Beta score is -0.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33.

In the same vein, BEKE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [KE Holdings Inc ADR, BEKE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.59 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 20.66% While, its Average True Range was 45.96.

Raw Stochastic average of KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.39 that was lower than 0.47 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.