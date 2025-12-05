Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $34.98: Right on the Precipice

Kodiak Gas Services Inc (NYSE: KGS) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 3.18% to $36.38, before settling in for the price of $35.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KGS posted a 52-week range of $29.25-$50.43.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 115.97%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.98.

Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Kodiak Gas Services Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.80%, in contrast to 86.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 9,762,573 shares at the rate of 34.37, making the entire transaction reach 335,539,634 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 12 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 10,000,000 for 33.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 333,210,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,762,573 in total.

Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year. Kodiak Gas Services Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 115.97% and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in the upcoming year.

Kodiak Gas Services Inc (NYSE: KGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $46.04, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.63.

In the same vein, KGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS)

[Kodiak Gas Services Inc, KGS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.70% While, its Average True Range was 69.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Kodiak Gas Services Inc (KGS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.69%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.08 that was lower than 1.12 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.