LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) PE Ratio stood at $75.96: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.53% to $9.45, before settling in for the price of $9.5 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LZ posted a 52-week range of $6.47-$12.40.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 42.58%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.58%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $179.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.37.

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. LegalZoom.com Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.45%, in contrast to 70.22% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER sold 23,506 shares at the rate of 9.63, making the entire transaction reach 226,363 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 868,627. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 18 ’25, Company’s Chief Operating Officer & CFO sold 15,000 for 9.56, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 143,462. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,551,582 in total.

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year. LegalZoom.com Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.23% and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.64% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 42.58% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ: LZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $75.96, and its Beta score is 1.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.81.

In the same vein, LZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ)

[LegalZoom.com Inc, LZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.22% While, its Average True Range was 48.53.

Raw Stochastic average of LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 46.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.28 that was lower than 0.35 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.