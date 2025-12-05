LendingClub Corp (LC) EPS growth this year is 153.82%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) established initial surge of 3.88% at $19.53, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $18.8 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LC posted a 52-week range of $7.90-$19.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 153.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.58.

LendingClub Corp (LC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the LendingClub Corp industry. LendingClub Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.99%, in contrast to 84.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17 ’25, this organization’s Chief Risk Officer sold 5,333 shares at the rate of 17.10, making the entire transaction reach 91,194 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 368,918. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 23 ’25, Company’s CEO sold 30,000 for 19.29, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 578,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,210,070 in total.

LendingClub Corp (LC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year. LendingClub Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 153.82% and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in the upcoming year.

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LendingClub Corp (LC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.67. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.98, and its Beta score is 2.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.59.

In the same vein, LC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.89, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LendingClub Corp (LC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [LendingClub Corp, LC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.72 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 96.01% While, its Average True Range was 73.37.

Raw Stochastic average of LendingClub Corp (LC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.69 that was higher than 0.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.