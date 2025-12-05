Linde Plc (LIN) went down -1.32% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Linde Plc (NASDAQ: LIN) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.32% to $403.73, before settling in for the price of $409.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LIN posted a 52-week range of $404.27-$486.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 26.58%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.58%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.92%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $466.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $464.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $188.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $436.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $457.21.

Linde Plc (LIN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Linde Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.51%, in contrast to 83.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 07 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 50,309 shares at the rate of 473.38, making the entire transaction reach 23,815,274 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 480,543.

Linde Plc (LIN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.25 per share during the current fiscal year. Linde Plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.92% and is forecasted to reach 17.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 26.58% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Linde Plc (NASDAQ: LIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Linde Plc (LIN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.03, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.14.

In the same vein, LIN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.94, a figure that is expected to reach 4.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 17.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Linde Plc (LIN)

[Linde Plc, LIN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.93% While, its Average True Range was 29.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Linde Plc (LIN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.18 that was lower than 6.76 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.